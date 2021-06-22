STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A smuggler, two gangs in 5 vehicles and chase ends in a treacherous curve

Cops confirm that a gang’s bid to snatch gold from original smuggling group led to incident

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the SUV that collided with the lorry near Ramanattukara on Monday | Express

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One smuggler with 2.33kg of gold flies into Karipur airport from Dubai and gets caught. Two gangs in five vehicles wait outside. One to receive the gold and the other to snatch it from the first gang. And members of the first gang rev up their three vehicles and speed away after coming to know that their man has been caught with the gold. Not knowing there is no yellow metal for the taking, the second gang chases them in an SUV and a car. 

The SUV collides with a lorry loaded with cement bags in the accident-prone Pulinjod curve near Vaidyarangady in Ramanattukara around 4.45am as it rained, killing five of the second gang. Straight from a thriller movie?

Though the entire mystery is yet to be unfolded, the police confirmed that a gang’s attempt to snatch the smuggled gold from the original gold smuggling gang caused the incident on Monday morning.According to information, the customs seized the gold from Malappuram native Muhammed Shafeek, 23, at the airport, torpedoing the plan of the gold snatching gang from Cherpulassery. But without knowing that Shafeek was arrested or not ready to buy the story, the team waited en route in two vehicles for Shafeek — one team in the SUV and another in the car.

Meanwhile, the team that reached the airport to receive Shafeek and the gold in three vehicles returned after Shafeek was held. The Cherpulassery gang chased the three vehicles and it resulted in the SUV colliding with the lorry coming from Thrissur side to Kozhikode. Shafeek flew down from Dubai with more than Rs 1 crore worth of gold around 2.30am on Monday. He allegedly concealed the gold inside a coffee maker.

“We have learnt that five vehicles and several persons were involved in the incident. The Cherpulassery gang had also made ready a tipper lorry to block the gold smuggling team if they failed to chase them down,” said an investigation officer. However, the police had no clue about anyone in the first gang, except that it may have connections with Koduvally or Kannur gangs.

The Feroke police tracked down eight persons who had travelled in the Innova car through the mobile phone details of the deceased.“On quizzing, they gave contradictory statements. One told us that they were at the airport to pick up a friend but were going to buy water. Another person said they were coming from the airport after receiving an iPhone which was sent by a friend through a passenger,” said the cop. The police had also come across liquor bottles near the accident site, hinting that the deceased could have been drunk.After interrogation for hours, police registered a case under Section 399 of IPC (making preparation to commit a dacoity) against the eight. It is learnt that the case will be handed over to Karipur police on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smuggler road accident
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp