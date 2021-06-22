STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM started slugfest, now they have ended it: Sudhakaran

He reacted the same way to the row over the 1992 Savoury Hotel bomb case.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress camp upbeat on Monday following the LDF‘s decision to put an end to the Brennan College slugfest between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran. Having kicked off the verbal duel, the party feels Sudhakaran is having the last laugh as his intention was to ruffle a tough taskmaster like Pinarayi Vijayan.While damage has been done to both the Congress and the CPM, senior leaders feel that the latter has been affected the most which is why the LDF decided to put an end to the controversy. 

At the same time, the decision by the DYFI and the family members of Nalpadi Vasu to proceed legally against Sudhakaran following his revelation during the press meet that his gunman had shot Vasu at Mattannur in 1993 has left him unperturbed. He reacted the same way to the row over the 1992 Savoury Hotel bomb case.

“Let them file cases against me, I will deal with it. It was Pinarayi who kicked off the slugfest and they have ended it now. I had maintained high political decorum by using only refined language. During my press meet, I might have reacted emotionally, but that is quite natural,” Sudhakaran told TNIE.The spat began after Sudhakaran claimed in an interview to a vernacular weekly that he had knocked down Pinarayi during a campus clash while at Brennan College during the 1960s. Pinarayi countered it the next day, speaking for nearly 40 minutes, saying he had emerged victorious in the brawl.

Following Sudhakaran’s press meet at the party office in Ernakulam on Saturday, a majority of the senior Congress leaders had rallied behind him. Reluctantly, they realised that Sudhakaran had managed to bring out Pinarayi’s ‘street-goonda style’ reply to the forefront. Though Sudhakaran’s style of functioning has been on expected lines, at least a section of the senior leaders belonging to both the parties were caught unawares when Pinarayi jumped at the bait.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had said on the first day that Pinarayi’s ploy was to distract media attention from the Muttil tree felling issue.“An incident which happened 57 years ago during the two leaders’ college lives is a non-issue now. This is happening at a time when there are lots of prime issues hogging the limelight. There is no outcome from what had transpired between Pinarayi and Sudhakaran during their Brennan College days as it doesn’t mean anything to the people,” Satheesan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM LDF Pinarayi Vijayan K Sudhakaran
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp