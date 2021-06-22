Newly married woman found hanging at in-laws' house in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 19-year-old woman, who got married barely three months ago, was found hanging at her husband's house at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara here on Tuesday.

The deceased is Suchithra is a native of Valikulangara, Oachira. She is the wife of Vishnu, 'Lakshmi', Vallikunnam.

Vallikunnam Circle Inspector D Midhun said the family members informed the police about the death of the woman around 11.30 am.

"Suchithra's mother-in-law told neighbours that she was found hanging in her room. Her husband Vishnu is in the Army and he had left for Uttarakhand, where he is presently posted, on April 22. Suchithra's in-laws were present in the house when the incident took place. The couple got married on March 21," the CI said.

The body has been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for postmortem examination, the police said, adding that the exact reason which prompted the deceased to take the extreme step will be known only after inquiry.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)