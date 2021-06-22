STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Newly married woman found hanging at in-laws' house in Kerala

Police said the exact reason which prompted the deceased to take the extreme step will be known only after inquiry.

Published: 22nd June 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 19-year-old woman, who got married barely three months ago, was found hanging at her husband's house at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara here on Tuesday. 

The deceased is Suchithra is a native of Valikulangara, Oachira. She is the wife of Vishnu, 'Lakshmi', Vallikunnam.

Vallikunnam Circle Inspector D Midhun said the family members informed the police about the death of the woman around 11.30 am. 

"Suchithra's mother-in-law told neighbours that she was found hanging in her room. Her husband Vishnu is in the Army and he had left for Uttarakhand, where he is presently posted, on April 22. Suchithra's in-laws were present in the house when the incident took place. The couple got married on March 21," the CI said. 

The body has been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for postmortem examination, the police said, adding that the exact reason which prompted the deceased to take the extreme step will be known only after inquiry.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Alappuzha death case newly married woman's death Suchithra death case
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp