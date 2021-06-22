Ramanattukara road mishap: Deceased smuggler told family he was going to Chennai

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The family members of Assainar of Ezhuvanthala near Cherpulassery, who died in the Ramanattukara accident, said he left the house two days ago saying that he was going to Chennai. One of his relatives said during the past few days, Assainar had been calling the owner of the burger shop in Chennai -- where he was working -- to enquire about the reopening of the shop. The relative said Assainar had been working in Chennai for the past six years.

“Assainar had told his mother that he had to shift to another room in Chennai and clean it before occupying it,” he said.

He said said it was two days ago that Assainar got information that the shop was going to reopen. He had come home during the first wave of Covid last year and this time too, he was here. Most importantly, his marriage was fixed and nobody could believe that he would go and get involved in any shady business, as rumoured, during such a time, said the relative. It was only after the accident that we came to know that he had gone to Kozhikode, he said.