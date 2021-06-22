STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman hires goons to attack estranged lover, arrested

The members of the gang who were arrested in connection with the case are Ambu, 33, and Anandhu Prasad, 22.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chathannoor police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old woman in Kollam for allegedly hiring a gang for kidnapping and assaulting her estranged lover for rejecting her marriage proposal. Lincy Lawrence, the accused woman was arrested for kidnapping and assaulting Gautham Krishna, 25, and his friend Vishnu Prasad, 22. 

The members of the gang who were arrested in connection with the case are Ambu, 33, and Anandhu Prasad, 22. “Seven people, including Lincy, were involved in the incident. Four members of the gang are on the run,” said police.

According to the police, Lincy, who is married and has two children, was in a relationship with Gautham, who was working in a micro-finance institution and wanted to marry him. When he rejected her proposal, in a grudge she planned to attack him and paid Rs 40,000 to a criminal gang to assault Gautham. As she was aware that he would not respond if she called him directly, she tried to trap him using his friend Vishnu, said police.

The gang first abducted Vishnu in a car and forced him to call Gautham to an isolated spot. Both of them were assaulted by a six-member gang in Varkala on June 14. Vishnu and Gautham were beaten by the gang and they also took their mobile phones, said Vishnu in his complaint to the police. The gang members recorded the visuals of the assault to send it to Lincy by which the victims came to know that Lincy was behind the attack, said police. Lincy has been remanded in Attakkulangara sub-jail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp