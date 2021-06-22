Woman hires goons to attack estranged lover, arrested

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chathannoor police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old woman in Kollam for allegedly hiring a gang for kidnapping and assaulting her estranged lover for rejecting her marriage proposal. Lincy Lawrence, the accused woman was arrested for kidnapping and assaulting Gautham Krishna, 25, and his friend Vishnu Prasad, 22.

The members of the gang who were arrested in connection with the case are Ambu, 33, and Anandhu Prasad, 22. “Seven people, including Lincy, were involved in the incident. Four members of the gang are on the run,” said police.

According to the police, Lincy, who is married and has two children, was in a relationship with Gautham, who was working in a micro-finance institution and wanted to marry him. When he rejected her proposal, in a grudge she planned to attack him and paid Rs 40,000 to a criminal gang to assault Gautham. As she was aware that he would not respond if she called him directly, she tried to trap him using his friend Vishnu, said police.

The gang first abducted Vishnu in a car and forced him to call Gautham to an isolated spot. Both of them were assaulted by a six-member gang in Varkala on June 14. Vishnu and Gautham were beaten by the gang and they also took their mobile phones, said Vishnu in his complaint to the police. The gang members recorded the visuals of the assault to send it to Lincy by which the victims came to know that Lincy was behind the attack, said police. Lincy has been remanded in Attakkulangara sub-jail.