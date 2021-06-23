STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blending simple words in mesmerising manner was Poovachal Khader’s forte

While penning songs for plays and radio, he started to add his native place to his name, later becoming popular as Poovachal Khader.

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:24 AM

Poovachal Khader (Photo | Express)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Simply genius.’ The two words aptly describe the creative genius of Poovachal Khader. The 72-year-old poet and lyricist, who passed away in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday, penned over 1,000 songs - which offered great scope for picturisation - in nearly 350 films. He was known for the sheer beauty and simplicity of his songs that were instantly hummable. In his heydays, he penned songs for as many as 48 films a year.

As he bows out, Khader leaves behind a body of work that firmly established him as one of the greats among Malayalam lyricists, one endowed with the rare gift of churning out hit numbers year after year, film after film. Some of his most memorable songs – Nadha Nee Varum from Chaamaram (1980), Sararanthal Thiri Thaanu from Kayalum Kayarum (1979), Mouname from Thakara (1979), Nanamakunnu Meni Novunnu from Aattakalasham (1983), Poomaname from Nirakkoottu (1985) and Ponveene from Thalavattom (1986) — stand testament to his incredible ability to blend simple and meaningful words to create songs of poetic beauty. The highlight of Khader’s lyrics, that evoked nostalgia and a deep longing for bygone days, is that one can often hear them being hummed by every other Malayali, irrespective of age or gender.

The simplicity of his lines contributed to the popularity of songs like Ithiri Naanam Pennin Kavilil from Thammil Thammil (1985) and Pandoru Kaattil Oraan Simham from Sandharbham (1984). In fact, Khader summed up the basic plot of the film in Pandoru Kaattil.Khader, whose original name is Muhammed Abdul Khader, was born on Christmas day in 1948 at Poovachal near Kattakkada in Thiruvananathapuram. He used to write poetry from his student days. While penning songs for plays and radio, he started to add his native place to his name, later becoming popular as Poovachal Khader. Though gone, his scintillating songs will forever remain on the lips of Malayalis.

Other songs 
Anuragini Itha En Karalil Virinja from Oru Kudakkeezhil, Sindhoora Sandhyakku Mounam from Choola, Mandara Cheppundo from Dasaradham

Burial held
Khader had been under treatment for Covid at the Government Medical College Hospital. His condition worsened recently after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. His burial was held at Poovachal Juma Masjid on Tuesday. He is survived by wife Aamina and children Thushara and Prasuna. 

