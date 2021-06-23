STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elephant tragedy: Centre asked to form plan to mitigate man-animal conflict

The tribunal directed states to provide necessary effective investigation machinery in the forest department to deal with such incidents in an effective manner. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) and state governments to formulate a mitigation plan to reduce the casualty of wildlife on account of man-animal conflict.The order has been issued on a suo-motu case taken up by the tribunal based on a report published by The New Indian Express on June 3, 2020, titled, “Kerala elephant tragedy: Another jumbo suspected to have been killed in similar fashion”.

A pregnant wild elephant had died at Velliyar river in Palakkad on May 27, 2020, after consuming a pineapple laced with explosives. The explosive was allegedly kept as a snare to catch wild boars that destroy crops.In the backdrop of the Palakkad incident, TNIE had published another report on June 3, 2020, about another female elephant that met with similar fate in April 2020 in Pathanapuram forest range area under Punalur division in Kollam district. 

The elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests and was alienated from the herd. Its jaw was broken and was unable to eat. Proper treatment was given but unfortunately it succumbed to the wounds.In the order dated June 11, 2021, the tribunal directed the MoEF to examine whether there are any guidelines for recovery of compensation from the person who are committing such act and evolve a formula  for that. The authorities should take steps to recover the compensation apart from initiating prosecution under relevant provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act. 

The tribunal directed states to provide necessary effective investigation machinery in the forest department to deal with such incidents in an effective manner. The states can also consider forming a separate wing within the forest department to deal with cruelty to wild animals. The tribunal asked the MoEF and states to prepare guidelines and mechanism and submit an action taken report within a period of six months. The case was registered for the purpose of considering the ground reality and obtain suggestions to avoid such things in future and also for providing some long term strategies to minimise man-animal conflict in wild life habitats or fringe village adjoining the forest area. 

The tribunal had appointed a Joint Committee comprising of a chief conservator of forest deputed by the principal chief conservator of forest, a senior officer from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, wildlife warden of Silent Valley Division, divisional forest officer of Mannarkkad and Punalur and Palakkad district collector to submit a factual and action taken report including the long term management plan to avoid such recurrences in future. The panel had submitted a report containing 21 suggestions to mitigate man-animal conflict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man-animal conflict
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp