HC stays Lakshadweep orders on farms and midday meal

The closure of dairy farms would compel islanders to purchase the products imported from Gujarat. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the Lakshadweep administration’s orders to close down dairy farms run by its animal husbandry department and remove chicken and other meat items from the midday meal menu of schools on the islands.

The interim fiat was issued on a plea filed by Ajmal Ahmed of Kavaratti island challenging the administration’s orders. The decision to close down dairy farms was taken as part of the administration’s efforts to implement the proposed Animal Preservation (Regulation), 2021, which bans slaughter of cows, bulls and the like and also the sale and purchase of beef. The closure of dairy farms would compel islanders to purchase the products imported from Gujarat. 

The decision came at a time when the Centre was preparing various plans to promote dairy farms throughout the country and help each state and union territory to promote dairy farming for achieving self-sufficiency in milk production.The petitioner said the Lakshadweep administrator was adopting measures to destroy well-maintained dairy farms and other available infrastructure established in the islands meant to promote the farms.

The administration started implementing a midday meal programme that included cooked meat for schoolchildren from the pre-primary to elementary levels. The programme was later extended to include students up to Class 12. The petitioner said the district task force’s decision to alter the midday meal menu was part of the administrator’s ill-motivated intention to implement his hidden agenda. “There was also a proposal to entrust the preparation of food for the meal to an NGO, ‘Akshayapatra’. Such decisions are nothing but interference with the right to choose the food habit of the islanders guaranteed by the Constitution,” said the petitioner.

Dweep police to interrogate Aisha Sultana today

Kochi: The Lakshadweep police have summoned filmmaker Aisha Sultana to appear before the investigation officer for interrogation on Wednesday. The police had interrogated Aisha on Sunday and directed her to stay back for four more days. The Kerala High Court had directed the Lakshadweep police to release Aisha on interim bail for a week if she is arrested in the sedition case, which was slapped on her for using the word ‘bio-weapon’ while commenting on relaxation of Covid norms in the island. Meanwhile, collector S Askar Ali has issued a caution notice to Aisha for violating quarantine rules and roaming around in public places. “You are cautioned that stringent action will be taken against you if you are violating the quarantine rule again... You must remember that you are exempted from the mandatory quarantine provision only for the purpose of interrogation in the said case,” the collector said in the notice.

Kerala High Court Lakshadweep
Comments

