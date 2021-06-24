Husband held a month after woman’s death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Nearly a month after a 21-year-old woman died by suicide at Mattukkatta in Idukki, the Peermade police on Wednesday arrested her husband for alleged domestic violence.

Amal Babu, 27, and Dhanya Jayaprakash, both from Aranjanal at Mattukkatta, got married nearly a year ago. Dhanya was found hanging from the iron window grill at Amal’s house around 6am on May 29. Amal, who works in a private company, had gone for work when she was found hanging.

Her relatives had a suspicion about her death and her father Jayaprakash filed a written complaint demanding a probe. The police registered a case of unnatural death and the investigation was on. On Wednesday, a team led by Peermade DySP P K Lalji and Upputhara Inpector R Madhu arrested Amal on finding out that he had tortured Dhanya physically and mentally before her death.