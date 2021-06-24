STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

The spy case erupted in 1994 when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage along with another senior official of ISRO, two Maldivian women, and a businessman.

FIR, first information report

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI team probing the conspiracy behind the ISRO spy case has filed an FIR in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The FIR names 18 former officers of the Kerala Police and the Intelligence Bureau as accused.

Former Pettah station Inspector S Vijayan is listed as the first accused, while Pettah station Sub-inspector Thambi S Durgadath is the second accused.

Former City Police Commissioner V R Rajeevan is the third accused, and former DGP Sibi Mathews is listed as the fourth accused. Former IB Deputy Director R B Sreekumar is listed as the seventh accused.

The Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe on the basis of Justice D K Jain report, which had suggested that the spy case was a result of a conspiracy.

The CBI acquitted him in 1995 and since then, he has been fighting a legal battle against the then top police officials including retired DGP Siby Mathews, S Vijayan, and KK Joshua, who probed the case and implicated Narayanan.

The case had created a political storm in Kerala when the group war in Congress was at its peak. Later, the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran had to quit office in 1995 after reports that he was protecting his
close aide and senior police officer Raman Srivastava, who later became the state police chief and police advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

