STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Police’s online initiative gets 117 dowry-related plaints on Day 1

All complaints will be probed and strict action initiated.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By SAJIMON P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: After taking charge as the state nodal officer of ‘Aparajitha is Online’, the online system of Kerala Police for addressing harassment and domestic violence against women related to dowry, R Nishanthini on Wednesday received 117 complaints related to dowry from various districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Nishanthini, who is also the Pathanamthitta district police chief, said, “On the first day, I received the highest number of complaints from Thiruvananthapuram — 17. Thirteen complaints each were received from Alappuzha and Kollam districts, followed by Ernakulam (11), Pathanamthitta and Kannur (nine each) and Kottayam (eight). From all other districts, only seven or fewer complaints were received,” she said.

“Once I get a complaint, I will hand it over to the district police chief concerned for carrying out a probe and taking strict action. The police will take stren action against the persons who torture or harass women in the name of dowry,” she said.

“On the first day, I received some complaints related to incidents that had taken place a long time ago. All complaints will be probed and strict action initiated.

“There is an increase in attacks against women and domestic violence related to dowry in the state. Hence, the Kerala Police have come forward with this new initiative. We will take immediate action on the complaints of women. It is barbaric that women are being tortured in their houses in the name of dowry even now. Putting an end to such cruelty and uncivilised behaviour against women is imperative and it is our duty to give the maximum punishment to the accused in such cases,” she said.

“The persons, who believe in male dominance, torture women in the name of dowry. Strict action will be taken against such people. The people, who treat women only as a means for securing wealth and money, are a curse to our society. We will bring them before the law and ensure security for our women,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment Kerala Domestic Violence Kerala Police
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp