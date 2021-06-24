Kerala Police’s online initiative gets 117 dowry-related plaints on Day 1

SAJIMON P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: After taking charge as the state nodal officer of ‘Aparajitha is Online’, the online system of Kerala Police for addressing harassment and domestic violence against women related to dowry, R Nishanthini on Wednesday received 117 complaints related to dowry from various districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Nishanthini, who is also the Pathanamthitta district police chief, said, “On the first day, I received the highest number of complaints from Thiruvananthapuram — 17. Thirteen complaints each were received from Alappuzha and Kollam districts, followed by Ernakulam (11), Pathanamthitta and Kannur (nine each) and Kottayam (eight). From all other districts, only seven or fewer complaints were received,” she said.

“Once I get a complaint, I will hand it over to the district police chief concerned for carrying out a probe and taking strict action. The police will take stren action against the persons who torture or harass women in the name of dowry,” she said.

“On the first day, I received some complaints related to incidents that had taken place a long time ago. All complaints will be probed and strict action initiated.

“There is an increase in attacks against women and domestic violence related to dowry in the state. Hence, the Kerala Police have come forward with this new initiative. We will take immediate action on the complaints of women. It is barbaric that women are being tortured in their houses in the name of dowry even now. Putting an end to such cruelty and uncivilised behaviour against women is imperative and it is our duty to give the maximum punishment to the accused in such cases,” she said.

“The persons, who believe in male dominance, torture women in the name of dowry. Strict action will be taken against such people. The people, who treat women only as a means for securing wealth and money, are a curse to our society. We will bring them before the law and ensure security for our women,” she said.