Kollam: Deputy bank manager found hanging

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 32-year-old SBI deputy manager was found hanging in the kitchen’s work area in her husband’s house at Perayam in Kollam around 9pm on Sunday. VS Gopu had gone out to buy milk at 7pm. When he returned, he found wife SS Sreeja hanging in the work area. Though he rushed her to a hospital in Kottiyam, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Gopu’s father, who lives with the couple, was sleeping when the incident happened. “No mystery is suspected in the case. Neighbours and relatives said the couple had been on good terms. Relatives said she had been under depression as she was not able to conceive even after five years of marriage. As of now, we assume it could be the reason for her to take the extreme step,” said Kottiyam SI Sangeetha Lakshmana.

Though the preliminary postmortem report states death by hanging, a final conclusion can be made only after receiving the detailed report, she said. The police said Sreeja’s relatives gave statements that she was trying to get a transfer to Thiruvananthapuram.

The police will probe the matter. The postmortem was conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Covid was confirmed in an RT-PCR test. Sreeja, her husband and father-in-law were infected three months ago had recovered. “Sreeja had told Gopu that she would have more work in the office from Monday as the bank manager had tested Covid positive,” said the police.