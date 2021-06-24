Malappuram: Man hacks wife for complaining about domestic violence to cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A husband hacked his wife with an axe at Vazhikkadavu in Malappuram on Tuesday.

Mohammad Saleem, 42, was taken into custody for attacking his wife Seenath, 40. The police said he attacked her after she complained to the police about domestic violence.

“Saleem used to beat Seenath in an inebriated state. She called the police station on Tuesday and said he was beating her after consuming alcohol. The police reached their house at 9pm. Later, Saleem, who was hiding, attacked Seenath around 10.15pm. Their 17-year-old daughter was also injured,” said Rajeevkumar K, Vazhikkadavu SHO. Seenath was admitted to Kozhikode MCH with serious injuries.