Rajnath Singh to reach Kochi on Thursday for two-day visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Kochi on a two-day visit on Thursday.

He will arrive along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh by a special aircraft at INS Garuda, the Naval air station in Kochi, at 7.30pm.

He will visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier at the Cochin Port Trust wharf at 9.45am on Friday and review the progress of the project. Rajnath Singh will later visit various training units of the Southern Naval Command and review projects of the Navy. The union minister will leave for Delhi at 3pm on Friday.