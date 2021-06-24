Surendran gave Rs 25 lakh to CK Janu’s party: Treasurer

By Express News Service

KANNUR: BJP state president K Surendran gave Rs 25 lakh to CK Janu’s Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Party besides the Rs 10 lakh given to the tribal leader, JRP state treasurer Praseetha Azhikode has alleged. That information regarding Janu, the former JRP state president, has come to light via another telephonic conversation between Surendran and Praseetha.

According to the conversation, BJP leader M Ganesh was told to hand over Rs 25 lakh to Janu. Officers from the Crime Branch had visited Praseetha’s house and recorded her statement in the case relating to Surendran allegedly paying Janu `10 lakh to become an NDA candidate in the assembly elections.

Earlier, it was revealed that the BJP state president had paid money to K Sundara, who withdrew as a candidate in Manjeshwar, during the assembly elections. Investigation is on against Surendran over these allegations.