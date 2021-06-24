STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temples in Kerala to allow devotees in from Thursday

The temples under various devaswom boards will start allowing devotees to offer prayers adhering to Covid restrictions from Thursday. 

Published: 24th June 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The temples under various devaswom boards will start allowing devotees to offer prayers adhering to Covid restrictions from Thursday. The Guvuvayur Devaswom announced the decision to allow darshan for 600 devotees a day from Thursday. The TPR in Guruvayur was 15.64% on Tuesday and, considering the situation, the board decided to allow devotees in. However, nobody will be permitted inside the nalambalam. 

The decision is to allow darshan for 300 people through online booking. Besides, 150 devaswom employees and 150 local residents will be allowed darshan. The temple prasadam counters will function from Thursday. Marriages can be conducted adhering to protocol and only 10 people will be permitted to attend the function, said the temple administrator.

The temples under Travancore Devaswom Board will also permit darshan for devotees from Thursday. TDB president N Vasu said the temples in places where the test positivity rate is below 16% will start allowing devotees in from Thursday. However, only 15 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time. Temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board will start allowing devotees from Thursday.

“We have decided to allow devotees adhering to restrictions. Only temples at places where the TRP is below 16% will allow devotees in. All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan. The Kodungallur temple will not allow devotees as the TPR is 22% there,” said president V Nandakumar.

