Malappuram: Three teens drown in Kadalundi, 1 rescued

Three teenage girls drowned in the Kadalundi river in Pandallur village of Malappuram on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Three teenage girls drowned in the Kadalundi river in Pandallur village of Malappuram on Thursday. The deceased are Fathima Fida, 13, daughter of Abdurahiman, Kondotty house, a native of Pandallur; Fathima Ifrath, 19, daughter of Hussain (elder brother of Abdurahiman), and and Fasmiya Sherin, 15, daughter of Anvar (a relative of Hussain and Abdurahiman), a native of Valluvangad.

Four girls were swept away by strong currents in the river at Kuttikadavu in the afternoon. Of them, Fathima Hiba, 15, another daughter of Abdurahiman, was rescued. The bodies of the remaining three girls were retrieved from the river by fire and rescue officials, local residents and police.

According to local residents, Abdurahiman and ten children in their family went to the river in the afternoon. “One child, who got into the river, was caught up in the strong current. To rescue her, the other three children got into the water one by one, but they also could not withstand the strong currents. Abdurahiman could save only his daughter Hiba,” said a local person.

The bodies of Ifrath and Fida were recovered from around 300 metres away. The body of Sherin was recovered from further away. “The incident occurred around 1pm. I was working in my plot of land near the river when the incident took place. I rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the girls. I knew the area and depth of the river well. I knew there was a pit 300 metres away. I went to the spot from where the bodies of Ifrath and Fida were recovered,” said Koyammu K, a resident.

