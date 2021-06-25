STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused in Drishya’s murder tries to kill self in prison, hospitalised

Vineesh Vinod, the accused in the Perinthalmanna Drishya murder case, reportedly made an attempt to take his life on Wednesday night. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Vineesh Vinod, the accused in the Perinthalmanna Drishya murder case, reportedly made an attempt to take his life on Wednesday night. The incident is said to have occurred at the Manjeri Sub-Jail, where Vinod has been remanded in judicial custody. Police said that he tried to consume mosquito coil inside his cell and after prison officials got wind of it, he was rushed to Government Medical College, Manjeri. 

However, Vinod is now in stable condition, officers said. “He is currently under treatment at the hospital. We don’t know how many more days he will be required to stay at the hospital,” said Devassia K M, Perinthalmanna DySP. The 21-year-old allegedly  stabbed his schoolmate Drishya to death last Thursday for rejecting his love plea.  Enraged at the rejection, Vineesh sneaked into her house at Eladu near Perithalmanna and stabbed the girl while she was asleep.

Vineesh had also attacked Devasree, younger sister of Drishya, who tried to protect her sister. To keep Drishya’s father and relatives away from the house during the killing, Vineesh had set ablaze the wholesale toys’ shop of Drishya’s father Balachandran in Perinthalmanna.Police have completed evidence collection with the help of Vineesh from the house of Drishya.

Vineesh Vinod, the accused, had confessed to killing Drishya and injuring her sister as well as burning down the family’s toys’ shop.

