ED moves Kerala HC, seeks to quash gold smuggling probe against it

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the state government’s notification appointing a judicial commission headed by Justice (retired) V K Mohanan to probe whether the agency’s investigation in the gold smuggling and dollar cases was to frame the chief minister, ministers and government officials. By doing this, the chief minister has abused his official position, it said.

The notification stated that the central agencies like customs and ED are falsely implicating the political front of the state in serious criminal cases. These actions by the agencies show the unprofessional approach in carrying out the investigation into the cases, stated the notification.The ED’s petition said the Kerala chief minister, who holds the portfolio of home department, has issued the notification abusing his official position.

The move was to impede and frustrate the investigation being carried out by the ED deputy director in the gold smuggling case in which “the chief minister and his subordinates are or can be a subject matter of investigation”. The chief minister has also impleaded in the petition filed by ED as a respondent.

The ED stated that the notification was ultra vires the powers of the state government under Section 3 read with Section 2 (a) of the Commission of Inquiry Act. The state government is not the appropriate authority to appoint a commission of inquiry into any matter related to any of the entries in List 1 of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, it said.