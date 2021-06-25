STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Accused’s car was spotted at Azhikode, but cops, customs didn’t act

On Wednesday evening, local residents spotted the car with registration number KL 13 AR 7789 hidden at the ship dismantling centre at Azhikode.

Published: 25th June 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the car of Arjun Ayanki of Azheekkal, who was allegedly involved in the gold smuggling attempt which resulted in a car chase and an accident in which five persons were killed in Ramanattukara on Tuesday, was found by local residents at Azhikode on Wednesday, it was moved out of the location by his friend. It is suspected that Arjun, 24, is involved in Tuesday’s incident and his red car was seen in the CCTV visuals at Karipur airport.

On Wednesday evening, local residents spotted the car with registration number KL 13 AR 7789 hidden at the ship dismantling centre at Azhikode. They said though they had informed this to police and customs officials, nobody reached the spot. The customs eventually reached the spot on Thursday afternoon. By that time, Pranav, a friend of Arjun, had taken away the car from the spot. On Wednesday, a team of customs preventive department raided Arjun’s house.

Speaking to reporters, customs officials said they had got information regarding Arjun’s involvement in the gold smuggling operation through Karipur airport. Hours later, local residents found the car used for the operation at Azhikode. Residents said the Valapatanam police’s approach seemed suspicious.

Though they had gone straight to the police and informed officials about the car, the police took an indifferent stand. Meanwhile, CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan on Thursday denied that the party had any role in the incident. “The party would not support or protect anybody who has any links with gold smuggling or quotation mafia,” he added. His comments came after allegations to this effect were raised in the media during the day.

CLOSE LINKS WITH KODI SUNI’S GANG
Arjun Ayanki reportedly had links with the quotation gang led by Kodi Suni, accused in RMPI leader T P Chandrasekharan’s murder. He is also a close friend of Akash Thillankeri, who is accused in the murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp