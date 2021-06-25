Gold smuggling: Accused’s car was spotted at Azhikode, but cops, customs didn’t act

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the car of Arjun Ayanki of Azheekkal, who was allegedly involved in the gold smuggling attempt which resulted in a car chase and an accident in which five persons were killed in Ramanattukara on Tuesday, was found by local residents at Azhikode on Wednesday, it was moved out of the location by his friend. It is suspected that Arjun, 24, is involved in Tuesday’s incident and his red car was seen in the CCTV visuals at Karipur airport.

On Wednesday evening, local residents spotted the car with registration number KL 13 AR 7789 hidden at the ship dismantling centre at Azhikode. They said though they had informed this to police and customs officials, nobody reached the spot. The customs eventually reached the spot on Thursday afternoon. By that time, Pranav, a friend of Arjun, had taken away the car from the spot. On Wednesday, a team of customs preventive department raided Arjun’s house.

Speaking to reporters, customs officials said they had got information regarding Arjun’s involvement in the gold smuggling operation through Karipur airport. Hours later, local residents found the car used for the operation at Azhikode. Residents said the Valapatanam police’s approach seemed suspicious.

Though they had gone straight to the police and informed officials about the car, the police took an indifferent stand. Meanwhile, CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan on Thursday denied that the party had any role in the incident. “The party would not support or protect anybody who has any links with gold smuggling or quotation mafia,” he added. His comments came after allegations to this effect were raised in the media during the day.

CLOSE LINKS WITH KODI SUNI’S GANG

Arjun Ayanki reportedly had links with the quotation gang led by Kodi Suni, accused in RMPI leader T P Chandrasekharan’s murder. He is also a close friend of Akash Thillankeri, who is accused in the murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib.