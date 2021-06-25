STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala nurse’s kin allege marital discord in her suicide in Saudi Arabia

The family of a Keralite nurse, who was found dead in Saudi Arabia, alleged suspicion in the death of their daughter.

Published: 25th June 2021

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The family of a Keralite nurse, who was found dead in Saudi Arabia, alleged suspicion in the death of their daughter. Muhasina, 30, a native of Anchal, was working as a nurse in the Arab nation. She was found dead at her residence in Mecca on June 21. The family had lodged a complaint with the CM and police, alleging that their daughter had been abused by her husband for a long time and hence her death should be investigated. 

Muhasina and Sameer, a native of Karikkom, got married eight years ago. The couple was staying together in Saudi Arabia, until last month when Sameer moved to Riyadh. Her family alleged that she committed suicide while she was on a video call with her husband. The relatives alleged Muhasina did not inform them about the abusive marital life as hers was a love marriage that happened against the wishes of her relatives.

The girl’s parents alleged that Sameer constantly threatened her for property and money. They have filed a complaint with the CM and others seeking an inquiry into the mystery of their daughter’s death. Saudi police have confirmed that Muhasina’s death was a suicide. Her family has also lodged a complaint with Punalur DySP. The couple has a three-year-old son.

