STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala’s first press lensman who founded Sivans Studio and impressed as filmmaker, no more

National  award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan, 89, died following a cardiac arrest at his residence here on Thursday morning.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sivan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan, 89, died following a cardiac arrest at his residence here on Thursday morning. Father of noted filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan, Santhosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan, he founded the Sivans Studio in the state capital which became a meeting point of cultural figures.

“It’s with great sadness that I share with you all d tragic news that my father, Mr Sivan, breathed his last today. What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline and foresight (sic),” Sangeeth tweeted. Sivan was the still photographer of hit movie Chemmeen. Abhayam, directed by him, won the national award for the best children’s film in 1991. His other films include Yagam, Keshu, Oru Yathra, Kochu Kochu Mohangal and Kilivathil.

Born to Gopalapillai of Padeettathil and Bhavaniamma of Vettuvilanjathil in Harippad as the second of six children, Sivan began his career as a still photographer. He was the first government press photographer in Travancore. He later joined the Malayalam film industry and emerged as one of the celebrated cinematographers. Saritha Rajiv, an entrepreneur, is his daughter.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered condolences.“Sad to know about the demise of Shri Sivan, film director and lensman, known to be the first press photographer in Kerala. My heartfelt condolence. May his soul attain Mukti,” he tweeted. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sivan was notable both as a filmmaker and cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivan
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp