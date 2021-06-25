Kerala’s first press lensman who founded Sivans Studio and impressed as filmmaker, no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan, 89, died following a cardiac arrest at his residence here on Thursday morning. Father of noted filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan, Santhosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan, he founded the Sivans Studio in the state capital which became a meeting point of cultural figures.

“It’s with great sadness that I share with you all d tragic news that my father, Mr Sivan, breathed his last today. What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline and foresight (sic),” Sangeeth tweeted. Sivan was the still photographer of hit movie Chemmeen. Abhayam, directed by him, won the national award for the best children’s film in 1991. His other films include Yagam, Keshu, Oru Yathra, Kochu Kochu Mohangal and Kilivathil.

Born to Gopalapillai of Padeettathil and Bhavaniamma of Vettuvilanjathil in Harippad as the second of six children, Sivan began his career as a still photographer. He was the first government press photographer in Travancore. He later joined the Malayalam film industry and emerged as one of the celebrated cinematographers. Saritha Rajiv, an entrepreneur, is his daughter.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered condolences.“Sad to know about the demise of Shri Sivan, film director and lensman, known to be the first press photographer in Kerala. My heartfelt condolence. May his soul attain Mukti,” he tweeted. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sivan was notable both as a filmmaker and cinematographer.