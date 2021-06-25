Land acquisition for Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor to be over by Dec

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would complete the land acquisition for the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor by December. A high-level meeting chaired by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday decided to hand over the 2,220 acres of land required for the project to Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, the special purpose vehicle for the project, by December after completing land acquisition. As much as 312 acres of land at Kannambra, 600 acres at Puthussery Central, 558 acres at Puthussery East and 250 acres Ozhalapathy in Palakkad have been acquired for the project in Palakkad.

Around 95 per cent of the procedures for acquiring 310 acres of land have been completed, while the process to acquire the remaining land is under way, said Palakkad District Collector Mrunmai Joshi. The state government has issued the notification for the acquisition of the remaining land and started public hearings. It has handed over Rs 346 crore to KINFRA to acquire the land.

Around 500 acres would be acquired at Ayyampuzha in Ernakulam for the Gift City project as part of the industrial corridor project. The administrative sanction for this has been given and KINFRA has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh so far. A social impact study has been completed as part of the land acquisition, and the public hearings would be done on July 8, 9 and 10.