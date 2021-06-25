Palakkad: Nine-year-old girl found hanging in mother’s house

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A nine-year-old girl was found hanging from the window grill of her mother’s house at Chazhiyode in Attassery near Karimpuzha on Thursday. The girl is Fathima Shifa, daughter of Ali of Pullarikode in Arakkaparambu in Sreekrishnapuram.

Fathima Shifa who was eating jackfruit with her mother Shabira, grandmother and four-year-old sister Liya in the house was suddenly found missing. When Shabira looked around, she found Fathima hanging with her shawl from the window grill in a room, the police said. The room door was locked from inside.

Their relative was called in and he entered the room after removing tiles from the roof. Though she was rushed to a private hospital, she died on the way. She was a Class 4 student of ALP School at Nattukal. She had been living in her mother’s house at Chazhiyode for the last two months. The Sreekrishnapuram police arrived on the scene and collected evidence.

Inspector of Police K Bineesh said further investigation would be carried out after receiving the postmortem report.