Rajnath Singh reaches Kochi for two-day visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived on a two-day visit to Kochi Naval Base, the headquarters of Southern Naval Command (SNC), on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:42 AM

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral  A K Chawla receiving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at INS Garuda, the air station of Southern Naval Command, in Kochi on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived on a two-day visit to Kochi Naval Base, the headquarters of Southern Naval Command (SNC), on Thursday. He reached at 7.20pm accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. During his visit, Rajnath will visit INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, and review the progress of the work. He will also visit training establishments of the SNC and will be briefed on important ongoing training and operational activities being undertaken by SNC. He will return to New Delhi on Friday evening.

