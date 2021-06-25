Sale of bonds worth Rs 3k crore on June 29

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has notified the sale of its stock (securities) worth Rs 3,000 crore to mobilise funds for development programmes. The auction of bonds will be held at RBI’s Mumbai office on June 29. Electronic bids can be submitted through e-Kuber, the RBI’s core banking solution. Details are available on the Finance Department website www.finance.kerala.gov.in