Thachankary out of police chief race; Sandhya, Sudesh, Kant in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Tomin J Thachankary, who is believed to be close to the CPM leadership, is formally out of the race for the post of state police chief which falls vacant on June 30. It is reliably learnt that vigilance director Sudesh Kumar and ADGPs B Sandhya and Anil Kant have been included in the three-member shortlist prepared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday. The state government can choose one of them as Loknath Behera’s successor.

During the UPSC meeting held in New Delhi, a list of 12 senior IPS officers from Kerala cadre was discussed. Chief Secretary V P Joy and Behera represented the state in the meeting. The senior-most officer in the list was Arun Kumar Sinha of 1987 batch. Sinha, who is on central deputation, has already informed the commission that he is unwilling to return to the state.

Sudesh is a 1987 batch officer. Kant of 1988 batch is the road safety commissioner. Sandhya also belongs to the 1988 batch and is serving as the director general of the fire and rescue services department.As per the new protocol laid down by the Supreme Court, the state government will have to form a panel to handpick an officer from the UPSC shortlist. The new state police chief will have a fixed tenure of two years and even if he superannuates in between, service will be extended for the remaining months.

It is learnt that a pending vigilance case and adverse intelligence report proved detrimental to Thachankary, who is from the 1987 batch. A disproportionate assets case, in which the chargesheet has been submitted, is pending at the Vigilance Court in Kottayam against Thachankary. Moreover, there had been complaints against him for misusing power in the past.

Police chief post: CM to have final say

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also handling the home portfolio, will have the final say in the appointment of the state police chief. According to sources, Kant and Sandhya have advantage over Sudhesh.

A pending criminal case against his daughter for beating a police driver still stands a hurdle between Sudesh and the top job.Kant is a low-profile officer who has kept himself out of controversies while Sandhya has the advantage of being a Keralite.Also, if appointed, she will be the first woman top cop in the state, a feat that the Pinarayi-led Left government that positions itself as a progressive force would rather not miss.

