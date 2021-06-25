Veteran CPI leader MS Rajendran no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran CPI leader M S Rajendran, 91, passed away here on Thursday. He was the state council member of CPI and also had worked as a member of the Control Commission and education department committee. Rajendran was the chief editor of Janayugom daily and a member of its editorial board. He was unmarried.

The body will be brought to his ancestral house at Piravom on Friday. The cremation will be held in the evening. In his condolence message, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said nobody can forget the contributions of Rajendran, who translated the Communist works in Russian language to Malayalam.

Even when he was down with illness, Rajendran did not hesitate to attend the online meeting of CPI state council. Through his demise, we have lost one of the strongest links of the Communist chain from the old generation,” Kanam said.