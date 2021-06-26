CPM denies ties with smuggling gangs. Meanwhile, accused boasts of party workers’ support

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Once again, CPM finds it difficult to explain the links between the gold smuggling gang and party members. Though the leadership has said the party has nothing to do with Arjun Ayanki, who has been active in the cyber battles for CPM on social media, the leaked audio clips in which he mentions about the support of party workers of Mahe and Panur make it hard for the public to digest the denial.

People of Kappakkadavu, native place of Arjun, say he had been active in DYFI till recently and that he is a known CPM supporter. Always travelling in costly cars and motorcycles, he has been leading a devil may care life, they say. Though the police said the red car used by Arjun was registered in the name of Sajesh of Koyyode, who is the Chembilode mekhala secretary of DYFI, the car was being used by Arjun.

Arjun is also a close friend of Akash Thillankeri, accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib of Mattannur. Even on Thursday, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan had said the party has nothing to do with the gold smuggling mafia and quotation gangs. Speaking to reporters in Kannur, he said the party has never tasked quotation gangs with campaigning for the party on social media.

ALSO WATCH | Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'