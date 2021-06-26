STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM feels Josephine remarks will dent its woman-friendly image

Chairperson says comment wasn’t meant to hurt caller, admits to lapse and offers to resign

Published: 26th June 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

M C Josephine arrives at AKG Centre for the CPM state secretariat meeting on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM directed MC Josephine to step down as Women’s Commission chairperson after the party felt the ‘insensitive’ remarks by a senior leader holding a vital position could dent its woman-friendly image. The leadership said it does not approve of her remarks against the complainant.

A slew of CPM leaders felt party would find it difficult to make clear its stance if she continues to hold the chair. At the secretariat meeting, Josephine came under severe attack. While leaders like E P Jayarajan and P K Sreemathy chose to be vocal in their criticism, some others said she should stay away. Josephine found herself almost isolated at the meeting.

“The party asked her to step down immediately. It was more or less a collective decision. The remarks, especially at a time when the state is discussing the atrocities against women, should have been avoided. A person who’s sensitive enough to handle such issues patiently should occupy this post. She could have avoided attending the programme if she was not well,” said a senior leader. Josephine said the remark wasn’t meant to hurt caller.  She admitted to the lapse on her part and offered to step down.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sreemathy said the party expects its leaders to be kind to others. “The Women’s Commission is the final resort of women facing atrocities. Naturally they should be treated well. We should behave with dignity towards all complainants. That’s our stance. She was criticised because she did not followed that,” she said. Briefing reporters, secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said: “Josephine’s remarks were not  acceptable to society. She admitted the same and expressed regret,” he said. Josephine is unlikely to face any party disciplinary action.

A A RAHIM IN A SPOT
Even as Josephine resigned following party directive, DYFI state secretary A A Rahim found himself in a spot after he said that Josephine need not quit. Rahim made the comment while responding to media during the DYFI’s anti-dowry campaign. “She has already expressed regret. There’s no need for her to step down. The need of the hour is a united fight against dowry,” said Rahim while rejecting the stance taken by CPI student wing AISF, which demanded sacking of Josephine. Rahim came up with the statement while the CPM secretariat meet was going on, where the party decided that Josephine should resign.

