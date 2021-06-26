STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM to launch drive to cement women’s support

Against the backdrop of the increasing incidents of atrocities against women, CPM has decided to launch a statewide ‘woman-friendly Kerala’ campaign.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:13 AM

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Against the backdrop of the increasing incidents of atrocities against women, CPM has decided to launch a statewide ‘woman-friendly Kerala’ campaign. The campaign, especially in the backdrop of the Josephine row, aims to appeal to women and society in general. 

The seven-day campaign that kick starts on July 1 will see the party organising various awareness initiatives against the prevailing anti-women approach in society. CPM leaders and cadres will go for house visits while there will be a statewide general campaign on womn-friendly Kerala on July 8. Apart from prominent woman leaders, students and people from literary fields will become part of the event. 

“The party views issues related to atrocities against women in the past few days seriously. Such incidents should not happen in a progressive state like Kerala,” said party secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.

TAGS
CPM
