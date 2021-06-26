Newborn’s death: Bodies of father’s missing kin found in river

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The bodies of two women who went missing on Thursday, after the Parippally police asked them to turn up for questioning in connection with the death of a newborn in Kalluvathukkal, were recovered from the Ithikkara river on Friday. The bodies of Arya, 23, and Sruthi aka Greeshma, 19, were found several hours after they were reported missing while on their way to the police station.

The police had already arrested Reshma, the mother of the child, for having abandoned the baby near a heap of dry leaves immediately after giving birth on January 5. The police said the woman chose to abandon the child, who later died at the SAT Hospital, as she did not want to live with her husband Vishnu, who is working abroad.

The police also hinted that the woman wanted to live with another man who she had befriended on a social media platform. The baby was abandoned as she thought it would create hurdles for her to move out with her friend. Arya is the wife of Reshma’s brother-in-law while Sruthy is her husband’s niece. The Parippally police said they wanted to question the duo in connection with the case.

“Reshma had told the police that even her husband was unaware that she was pregnant. We wanted to cross-check this and other statements, and thus got in touch with the two women over phone. We told them that we will question them at their houses. We did not summon them to the station,” said a police officer.

The relatives, meanwhile, said the women were indeed summoned by the cops to the station. A family member said the women were under mental duress after being called by the cops. Moreover, Reshma had used a SIM card drawn in the name of Arya and because of that, the latter feared she may be dragged into the case.

Earlier on Friday, cops managed to retrieve CCTV footage from near the Ithikkara river where the two women were seen walking along the road. Growing suspicious, the police searched the river with the help of the fire and rescue services team and retrieved Arya’s body first. A few hours later, they fished out Sruthi’s body.