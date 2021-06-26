Not against leadership change in Congress: Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Friday informed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that he was not against the decisions, including the leadership change made by the central leadership, following the drubbing of the party in Kerala.

The way the decisions were taken by the central leadership has put senior state leaders in a shadow like they were against effecting changes in the party. It could have been avoided, he informed Rahul at a meeting held in New Delhi.

“The unilateral decision made by the central leadership was not right without holding consultations within the party, including seniors. It created an impression that senior leaders were against leadership change. As a result, the senior leaders had to face criticism from ranks and file and youth leaders,” Chandy told reporters in Delhi.

It was not organisational flaws which led to the defeat of the party but the Covid situation that helped the LDF in the elections, he said. He also admitted that the jumbo committees would not do well for the party and in this backdrop, the central leadership whittled down the size of the committee to 51. He also ruled out reports that he would step down from the AICC general secretary post.