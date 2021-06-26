Sr Lucy Kalappura seeks police protection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr Lucy Kalappura, who had raised her voice against Franco Mulakkal, a bishop accused of sexually assaulting a nun, approached the High Court seeking police protection from forcible eviction from the convent in view of the decision of the highest judicial authority in the Vatican. The court adjourned the case to Tuesday.

She also sought to restraint the Mother Superior of the convent at Karakkamala, Wayanad, from interfering with her peaceful living and the complete freedom she enjoyed at the convent. She also contended that though she had lodged many complaints with the police, no action was taken.