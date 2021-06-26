STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teen desperate to join military intercepted while attempting to enter Navy compound in Kochi

Dressed in uniform, he started from his relative's house and roamed around Kochi. At around 3.30 pm, when the Defence Minister had left, he tried to enter through the gate near the Naval canteen.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With his dream to join the Indian Armed Forces remaining unfulfilled, an 18-year-old tried to enter the compound of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi posing as a soldier a few hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left the place on Friday. The Cherayinkeezhu native was intercepted by security personnel at the Southern Naval Command and handed over to officials of the Harbour Police Station after being interrogated for over an hour.

There were reports that the youth roamed inside the Southern Naval Command for over one hour but both the Indian Navy and the police have denied it. "A boy in his late teens tried to enter the Naval Base without having a proper Defence Identity Card through the gate. The guard on duty held him and handed him to his superior. After preliminary investigation and ascertaining facts by the Naval Police, the boy was handed over to Harbour Police Station for further necessary action as deemed fit as per relevant procedures. There has been no 'security lapse' at the gate," said the Indian Navy in a statement.

According to police officials at the Harbour Police Station, a case has been registered against the youth and he was released on bail. Police officials said that the youth is desperate to join the Indian Armed Forces and told them that he will try again when a recruitment drive is organised.

"The boy is very passionate about joining the Indian Armed Forces and people who know him are sure that he will get recruited. He was working hard to become a soldier from a young age. However, he failed in a recruitment drive and his four or five friends made it in a test held in January this year. Instead of telling about the failure, he told his parents and relatives that he was selected to the Indian Army," a police official said.

He bought the uniform of an Army soldier from Thiruvananthapuram and reached his relative's house in Thripunithura on Thursday. On Thursday, dressed in uniform, he started from his relative's house and roamed around Kochi. At around 3.30 pm when the Defence Minister had left, he tried to enter through the gate near the Naval canteen.

"He told us that he was intercepted by a Navy person near the gate and taken before an officer and grilled for over an hour. They also recovered his original Aadhaar card, voter ID card and birth certificate when his luggage was checked by the guard. He was also carrying a police verification certificate issued in Cherayinkeezhu in January as part of attending an Army recruitment drive in Thiruvananthapuram. He had no intention to cause a security threat at the highly sensitive area in the city," a police officer said.

