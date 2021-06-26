STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Torture for dowry led to death, say Suchithra’s parents

The parents of the 19-year-old girl, who was found hanging at her husband’s house at Vallikunnam, have alleged that torture for dowry led to the death of their daughter. 

Deceased Suchithra

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The parents of the 19-year-old girl, who was found hanging at her husband’s house at Vallikunnam, have alleged that torture for dowry led to the death of their daughter. In a statement given by Sunil, father of Suchithra, of Sunil Bhavan, Kochumuri, Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, at Vallikunnam police station, he alleged that the parents of Vishnu, the husband of Suchithra, killed her.

Vallikunnam station house officer D Midhun said the parents of the girl gave a statement to the police that parents of Vishnu demanded Rs 10 lakh as dowry and they tortured her demanding the money.  They killed and hanged her, they alleged. “We have started an investigation based on the statement of the parents of Suchithra. We are yet to receive the postmortem report,” Midhun said.  

