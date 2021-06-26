STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

University exams: Congress chief, Opposition leader make different demands

Sudhakaran, in his letter sent to the governor and state higher education minister, urged them to stop all steps being taken by universities to hold exams amid the pandemic. 

Published: 26th June 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Congress has been trying to put up a united face after organisational revamp, state president K Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition leader VD Satheeshan have sent separate letters taking different stands on issue of holding university exams. 

V D Satheesan, in a letter to the Union Minister for Education, said UGC has been time and again issuing directives to universities to adopt all possible alternatives such as online exams to mitigate the hardships faced by the students.

“Unfortunately in Kerala, all universities are recalcitrant to these directives and turn a blind eye to the excruciating agonies ventilated by students to them for (sic) the conduct of exams on time by all possible means,” he said in the letter. Sudhakaran, in his letter sent to the governor and state higher education minister, urged them to stop all steps being taken by universities to hold exams amid the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress VD Satheeshan K Sudhakaran Kerala exams Kerala university exams KPCC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp