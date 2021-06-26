University exams: Congress chief, Opposition leader make different demands

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Congress has been trying to put up a united face after organisational revamp, state president K Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition leader VD Satheeshan have sent separate letters taking different stands on issue of holding university exams.

V D Satheesan, in a letter to the Union Minister for Education, said UGC has been time and again issuing directives to universities to adopt all possible alternatives such as online exams to mitigate the hardships faced by the students.

“Unfortunately in Kerala, all universities are recalcitrant to these directives and turn a blind eye to the excruciating agonies ventilated by students to them for (sic) the conduct of exams on time by all possible means,” he said in the letter. Sudhakaran, in his letter sent to the governor and state higher education minister, urged them to stop all steps being taken by universities to hold exams amid the pandemic.