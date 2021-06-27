STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-years ago she sold lemonades at Varkala, now she's a sub-inspector there

Though she joined the police service as a civil officer in 2016, she sees this new responsibility of a sub-inspector as a tremendous achievement.

Sub-inspector Anie Siva

Sub-inspector Anie Siva

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

T'PURAM: Anie Siva never thought she would become a police officer when she sold lemonade and ice creams to tourists at Varkala Sivagiri ashram ten years ago.

31-year-old Anie joined as a probationary sub-inspector at Varkala police station on June 25. 

She said "today I am the Sub-Inspector of Police at the same place where I lived ten years ago selling ice cream and lemonade for the Varkala Sivagiri pilgrimage. How can I avenge yesterdays bigger than this," she wrote on Facebook.

Her post has already been shared by many on social media platforms and has gone viral.

When The New Indian Express got in touch with Anie, she was going through an inquest examination.

Raising a kid on her own, Annie recalled how her 'life-partner' left her when she was just 19. She added that she couldn't go back to her family as they were against her marrying at the age of 18. She had a six month old baby when she returned home and was asked to live in a temporary shed near her grandmother's house.

Shifting from one place to another with her son Shivasurya, Anie changed her life for good.

"I started selling curry powder and soap first. Later, I became an insurance agent. Then I used to deliver essential items to people at their homes by travelling on a motorcycle and I got the money to complete my degree in Sociology", Anie added.

In 2014, she joined a training center in Thiruvananthapuram to write the exam for sub-inspector post and for woman police post.

After completing three years as a woman police officer, she wrote the SI selection test in 2019 and got selected.

After training for nearly one and half years, she joined as a trainee sub-inspector.

​She took to social media and announced "It was an achievement indeed".

ALSO WATCH | Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

