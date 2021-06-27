STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AB Sabu, Ernakulam DCC ex-secy, joins CPM

Congress does not give due recognition to party workers.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and former standing committee chairman of Kochi Corporation A B Sabu announced his decision to resign from the party and join the CPM here on Saturday. Sabu, a former secretary of Ernakulam DCC, said he was forced to end the five-decade-long association with the Congress as the party was ridden with factional feud. 

Congress does not give due recognition to party workers. The party is controlled by groups and factions within the groups. They divide party positions to people who are close to group leaders. Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy shared assembly seats among people close to them,” said Sabu at a press conference. 

He alleged that K Babu ensured his victory in Tripunithura by buying votes using the crores he amassed through corruption and exploiting Ayyappa devotees. Sabu said he was resigning from Congress protesting against corruption and the communal attitude of the leaders. CPM workers who gathered in front of the Ernakulam Press Club garlanded Sabu and welcomed him to the party.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

