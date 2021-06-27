AB Sabu, Ernakulam DCC ex-secy, joins CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and former standing committee chairman of Kochi Corporation A B Sabu announced his decision to resign from the party and join the CPM here on Saturday. Sabu, a former secretary of Ernakulam DCC, said he was forced to end the five-decade-long association with the Congress as the party was ridden with factional feud.

Congress does not give due recognition to party workers. The party is controlled by groups and factions within the groups. They divide party positions to people who are close to group leaders. Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy shared assembly seats among people close to them,” said Sabu at a press conference.

He alleged that K Babu ensured his victory in Tripunithura by buying votes using the crores he amassed through corruption and exploiting Ayyappa devotees. Sabu said he was resigning from Congress protesting against corruption and the communal attitude of the leaders. CPM workers who gathered in front of the Ernakulam Press Club garlanded Sabu and welcomed him to the party.