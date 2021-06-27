STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dowry death: Actor Unni Dev’s mother absconding, say police

Though Unni, the first accused, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police could not arrest Shantamma as she had contracted Covid earlier.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Shantamma and Unni Rajan P Dev

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two weeks after the tragic suicide of actor Unni Rajan P Dev’s wife Priyanka, in what has become one of the several dowry-related deaths reported in the state over the past few days, the Vattappara police probing the case said Unni’s mother Shantamma is currently absconding. Shantamma, who is the second accused in the case, is the wife of the late actor Rajan P Dev.

Though Unni, the first accused, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police could not arrest Shantamma as she had contracted Covid earlier. Recently, the police searched her house and their relatives’ residences in Angamaly, but could not find her. Nedumangad DySP Umesh Kumar said a special team has been appointed to trace the accused. There are indications that Shantamma has plans to move for anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s relatives have registered their protest over the delay in Shantamma’s arrest.

Priyanka had died by suicide at her house near Vembayam on May 12 after returning from Angamaly, where she was residing with Unni. Her family subsequently alleged that Unni used to physically harass her for dowry, and that she had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard just a day before her death.

Priyanka’s family had reportedly handed over digital evidence to the police as proof that she was a victim of domestic violence. The police started the probe after her brother approached them with a complaint. Unni’s arrest was recorded after detailed questioning and he has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajan P Dev dowry harassment Kerala suicide Domestic Violence
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp