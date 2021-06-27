STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Meet held to review progress of devpt activities in Kollam

Steps should be taken to avoid traffic congestion in Karunagapally, said MLA C R Mahesh.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The District Development Committee convened a meeting to review the progress of works in the health, education, infrastructure and development sectors in the district on Saturday. District Collector B Abdul Nasser presided over the meeting. 

While replying to a query by MLA P C Vishnunadh, the collector said that priority is being given to those who are awaiting the second dose of vaccine and distribution activities will be streamlined as per the availability of vaccines. MLA M Noushad demanded to take steps to make Mukkom road in Eravipuram constituency motorable and to provide financial assistance to the victims of sea erosion.

Steps should be taken to avoid traffic congestion in Karunagapally, said MLA C R Mahesh. The representative of MLA K B Ganesh Kumar stressed the need to conduct an awareness drive among people in the Kurriottumala area of the Pathanapuram constituency to control alcohol and drug consumption. 

Representative of MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai presented a proposal to construct borewells in the Neendakara-Thevalakkara area of the Chavara constituency immediately. The Collector directed officials concerned to take active interventions in development activities.

MP Kodikunnil Suresh’s representative Abraham Samuel suggested to take steps to control road accidents in the Perayam-Varambu area of Kundara and to arrange facilities for the online study of SC/ST students. 
The officials presented the details of Jalajeevan and Amritham projects at the meeting. Sub-Collector Chetan Kumar Meena, District Planning Officer V Jagal Kumar, Deputy Collectors and departmental officials attended the online meeting.

‘Priority is for those awaiting 2nd dose’
Priority is being given to those who are awaiting the second dose of vaccine and distribution activities will be streamlined as per the availability of vaccines, said the Collector while replying to a query by MLA P C Vishnunadh.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp