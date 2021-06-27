Meet held to review progress of devpt activities in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The District Development Committee convened a meeting to review the progress of works in the health, education, infrastructure and development sectors in the district on Saturday. District Collector B Abdul Nasser presided over the meeting.

While replying to a query by MLA P C Vishnunadh, the collector said that priority is being given to those who are awaiting the second dose of vaccine and distribution activities will be streamlined as per the availability of vaccines. MLA M Noushad demanded to take steps to make Mukkom road in Eravipuram constituency motorable and to provide financial assistance to the victims of sea erosion.

Steps should be taken to avoid traffic congestion in Karunagapally, said MLA C R Mahesh. The representative of MLA K B Ganesh Kumar stressed the need to conduct an awareness drive among people in the Kurriottumala area of the Pathanapuram constituency to control alcohol and drug consumption.

Representative of MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai presented a proposal to construct borewells in the Neendakara-Thevalakkara area of the Chavara constituency immediately. The Collector directed officials concerned to take active interventions in development activities.

MP Kodikunnil Suresh’s representative Abraham Samuel suggested to take steps to control road accidents in the Perayam-Varambu area of Kundara and to arrange facilities for the online study of SC/ST students.

The officials presented the details of Jalajeevan and Amritham projects at the meeting. Sub-Collector Chetan Kumar Meena, District Planning Officer V Jagal Kumar, Deputy Collectors and departmental officials attended the online meeting.

‘Priority is for those awaiting 2nd dose’

