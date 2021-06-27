Sedition case against me part of an agenda: Aisha Sultana

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana has said that the sedition case charged against her by Kavaratti police was part of an agenda. Aisha, who arrived in Kochi after a week-long stay in Lakshadweep, told mediapersons that the police checked the bank account details of her brother and mother as part of investigation.

“I arrived in Lakshadweep expecting arrest. The police questioned me for three days and gave permission to leave the island on June 24. But after the court granted anticipatory bail, the police summoned me and seized the mobile phone. The court order came as a big relief,” she told reporters.

Aisha also said that the allegations of violation of quarantine rules were not true. The Lakshadweep administration had issued a caution notice on June 22 for violation of quarantine rules alleging that she visited public places and interacted with Covid patients at a first line treatment centre.

Aisha stays in Kochi along with her mother and brother. Aisha said she returned to Kochi to visit her ailing uncle. The Kavaratti police booked the sedition case against Aisha based on a complaint filed by the Lakshadweep state president of BJP for the remarks made during a media discussion.

She had said that the Union government had used a bio-weapon on the people of Lakshadweep, while referring to the easing of Covid quarantine rules. Aisha boarded an Air India flight from Agatti to Kochi on Saturday afternoon. However, the flight was diverted to Coimbatore due to bad weather. The flight finally landed in Kochi at 5.45 pm.