STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Special courts to fast-track women’s harassment cases in Kerala: Pinarayi

Pinarayi said awareness programmes would be held at the ward level to prevent domestic violence and atrocities against women.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider the possibility of setting up special courts to avoid prolonged legal proceedings in cases related to violence against women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday. Pinarayi said awareness programmes would be held at the ward level to prevent domestic violence and atrocities against women.

“There should be a system at the ward level to take immediate action in such cases. Civic bodies can do a lot in this regard,” he said after inaugurating the newly constructed police stations and laying the foundation stones of a few police buildings virtually.

Through their approach and actions, the police should be able to convince people that they stand for justice, the CM said, while stating that the nation has acknowledged the achievements of Kerala Police in maintaining law and order as well as investigating cases.

CM opens police facilities

The buildings of Ramankari, Edathua and Vanitha police stations in Alappuzha, Trithala in Palakkad and Chokli in Kannur were inaugurated. The  new buildings to replace the Edathua and Ramankari police stations, which were  destroyed in the 2018 flood, have been constructed at a height of seven feet from the ground to withstand flood. Facilities at the stations include child-friendly space, feeding room and transgender cell. There is also a special room for officers, with facilities for storing weapons, records and ammunition. All police stations have basic facilities, including those for receiving visitors.

The CM also inaugurated the Kannur Rural police headquarters, three upper subordinate quarters in Kozhikode city, three lower subordinate quarters in Nedupuzha, Thrissur city, new police barracks at Agali in Palakkad, district-level training centres in Kollam and Thrissur. The Malabar Special Police Museum in Kozhikode city and district-level forensic laboratories in Ernakulam rural and Malappuram district were also inaugurated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic violence Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala dowry harassment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp