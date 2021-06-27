Special courts to fast-track women’s harassment cases in Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider the possibility of setting up special courts to avoid prolonged legal proceedings in cases related to violence against women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday. Pinarayi said awareness programmes would be held at the ward level to prevent domestic violence and atrocities against women.

“There should be a system at the ward level to take immediate action in such cases. Civic bodies can do a lot in this regard,” he said after inaugurating the newly constructed police stations and laying the foundation stones of a few police buildings virtually.

Through their approach and actions, the police should be able to convince people that they stand for justice, the CM said, while stating that the nation has acknowledged the achievements of Kerala Police in maintaining law and order as well as investigating cases.

CM opens police facilities



The buildings of Ramankari, Edathua and Vanitha police stations in Alappuzha, Trithala in Palakkad and Chokli in Kannur were inaugurated. The new buildings to replace the Edathua and Ramankari police stations, which were destroyed in the 2018 flood, have been constructed at a height of seven feet from the ground to withstand flood. Facilities at the stations include child-friendly space, feeding room and transgender cell. There is also a special room for officers, with facilities for storing weapons, records and ammunition. All police stations have basic facilities, including those for receiving visitors.

The CM also inaugurated the Kannur Rural police headquarters, three upper subordinate quarters in Kozhikode city, three lower subordinate quarters in Nedupuzha, Thrissur city, new police barracks at Agali in Palakkad, district-level training centres in Kollam and Thrissur. The Malabar Special Police Museum in Kozhikode city and district-level forensic laboratories in Ernakulam rural and Malappuram district were also inaugurated.