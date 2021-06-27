Stalker plants ganja at entrepreneur's shop to frame her for rejecting his marriage proposal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Refuse marriage proposals, stalkers in Kerala can go to any extent to destroy women, physically or mentally. Acid attack, setting on fire and wild stabbing... incidents are on the rise. The latest is from the state capital, in which the police let off an apparel showroom owner after finding that the nearly one-kilogram ganja they recovered from her shop was planted there by a ‘spurned lover’. Interestingly, the decision fell on world drug day.

The crime branch cancelled the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case against ‘Weaver’s Village’ owner Sobha Viswanath after finding that she was trapped by her former friend Hareesh by hiding 850 grams of ganja in the showroom for refusing his marriage proposal. The crime branch submitted an FIR in the court dropping all charges against Sobha, who was arrested on January 31, and named both Hareesh --- son of a prominent surgeon and owner of a hospital in the city — and Vivek Raj — a former staff at the shop — as accused in the case. Officers said it was Vivek who hid the ganja in the showroom on the instruction of Hareesh.

Vivek has been arrested while Hareesh is still at large, but he has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Sobha, a well-known personality in the women’s forums in the capital, had to face mental trauma following the arrest. She was taken to her apartment and many places by the police as part of evidence collection. She approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later, seeking an impartial investigation to prove her innocence. He ordered a crime branch probe which led to the turnaround in the case.

Sobha fears Hareesh could escape if he gets bail

Hareesh used Vivek, who was earlier sacked by Sobha for committing financial misappropriation, to put the ganja in the shop with the help of a sales girl there. Vivek has confessed to the crime and revealed it was Hareesh who informed the local police that the showroom at Vazhuthacaud was trading ganja. Sobha said Hareesh, a UK citizen, could escape if he gets bail.

She also urged police to arrest Hareesh as soon as possible. Crime Branch DySP S Amminikuttan, who investigated the case, said Hareesh and his accomplices who helped him procure ganja would be arrested soon. He said crime branch has incriminating evidence against the accused.