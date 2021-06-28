Gold smuggling case: CPM Moyyaram branch committee member C Sajesh suspended from party

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM district committee has suspended Moyyaram branch committee member C Sajesh from the party after the police found that the car used by Arjun Ayanki, a key suspect in the gold smuggling attempt case, was owned by him.

The DYFI district committee had on Saturday expelled Sajesh, who was its Chembilode zonal secretary, from the organisation.

According to the statement issued by the CPM district committee, Sajesh is being suspended from the primary membership of the party for one year, pending inquiry. It stated that there was a clear lack of vigilance on the part of Sajesh regarding his connections with people like Arjun Ayanki.

The party also said the explanation given by Sajesh was unsatisfactory. Sajesh’s association with people like Arjun has brought disrepute to the party, said the CPM statement.