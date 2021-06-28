STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: State Congress chief Sudhakaran promises to look into actor Dharmajan's complaint

Dharmajan, who was pushed to the second position in the constituency by CPM's KM Sachin Dev, had alleged swindling of election funds by party workers.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:27 AM

Dharmajan Bolgatty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has promised actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, who contested from Balussery constituency in the assembly polls, that he would examine his complaint and take adequate action.

Dharmajan, who was pushed to the second position in the constituency by CPM's KM Sachin Dev, had alleged swindling of election funds by party workers. Sudhakaran said he spoke to Dharmajan over the phone after he read an interview where the actor had raised serious allegations against party workers.

Much to the relief of Dharmajan, Sudhakaran said prima facie, there is substance to the actor's allegations. The Kannur MP also recalled how actors like Salim Kumar and Ramesh Pisharody, who had campaigned for the Congress, got a raw deal at the hands of CPM workers in cyber world.

"Apart from speaking to Dharmajan, I also spoke to Salim Kumar and Ramesh Pisharody and offered the party’s support to them. My first preference as the state Congress president is to ensure protection to all workers and followers of the party," said Sudhakaran.

