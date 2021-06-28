STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rejig plan triggers a mad scramble in Kerala's Congress unit

There is concern about the emergence of a large number of disgruntled leaders who will be excluded from the existing jumbo committee.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran's decision to have only a 51-member committee has triggered a mad scramble among leaders to be included in the panel. But lobbying is mostly on to become the president of the respective DCCs. But there is concern about the emergence of a large number of disgruntled leaders who will be excluded from the existing jumbo committee.

It is true that the bane of Congress has always been jumbo committees where there have been instances of senior leaders not knowing everyone. If during Ramesh Chennithala's tenure as state Congress president, there were 36 general secretaries and vice presidents as well as 45 secretaries, it shot up to 55 and 96 respectively during Mullappally Ramachandran's term. 

The jumbo committee’s purpose was never met, with the majority of office-bearers not being accountable. When Sudhakaran reiterated that merit alone would be the criterion to be chosen among the 51-member new party committee, leaders of various factions wholeheartedly agreed to it.

But they are aware that it is not going to be rosy once the list is announced by the central leadership by July 15. "There will be chaos once the list is announced. If those included in the committee are meritorious, then there will be less chance of bickering. I understand that only exceptional leaders will be included in the new party structure," Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan told The New Indian Express.

The overhauling is happening at a time when the Congress is at its lowest ebb and is trying to bounce back under the aegis of Sudhakaran.

He is treading cautiously as he is aware that factional leaders are waiting for an opportunity to take cudgels against him. This time, there will not be any sharing of seats, which will be handpicked by Sudhakaran and his team of three working presidents Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and MLAs PT Thomas and T Siddique.

But, other legislators and MPs will not be considered citing ‘one man one post’ which would enable new leaders to get a reckoning.  Sudhakaran had formed a five-member committee comprising Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and Mullappally to finalise the guidelines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Congress Kerala KPCC Ramesh Chennithala Mullappally Ramachandran
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp