Residents of Lakshadweep to hold one-hour 'coconut leaf' strike on Monday

As part of the strike, residents across the islands will sit for an hour from 9 am on top of a heap of coconut palm leaves holding placards against the controversial order.

Published: 28th June 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Placards placed on coconut tree waste in Lakshadweep as part of protest by islanders demanding solution to waste treatment

Placards placed on coconut tree waste in Lakshadweep as part of protest by islanders demanding solution to waste treatment. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To protest Administrator Praful Patel's order to levy a fine if coconut palm leaves or waste are left on the plots, Lakshadweep islanders have decided to organise a dharna on Monday. As part of the strike, residents across the islands will sit for an hour from 9 am on top of a heap of coconut palm leaves holding placards against the controversial order.

"It is a strange order in every sense. We knew that Lakshadweep is a land of coconut trees. But the order says we cannot burn or bury the solid waste from coconut trees on our house premises. The Administrator want us to transport the waste to designated centres to burnt it,"  AI Muthokoya, a resident of Androth island. 

"The order from the administrator If coconut leaves or other waste is seen lying in the plot, they are levying hefty fine between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000," he said. He said that the strike is in protest against the strange rule. "Our demands include a solution for the treatment of solid waste. We also want the fine to be stopped," he added.

