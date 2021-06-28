Two CPM members accused in Vadakara rape case taken into Kerala police custody

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police on Monday took into custody two former CPM workers who allegedly raped a fellow-woman party worker at her house at Mudappilavu in Vadakara.

The Vadakara police will record the arrest of the accused identified as Baburaj, Pullullaparambath house - CPM Mulliyery branch secretary and DYFI Pathiyarakkara area secretary TP Lijeesh soon.

The duo were absconding ever since the police registered a case against them.

According to police sources, the accused are under going preliminary interrogation and their arrest will be recorded soon. Later, they will be produced before the court.

It was on Saturday, they booked the men based on a complaint lodged by a married woman who is also a CPM worker. According to the complainant, Babu Raj raped her three months ago by breaking into her house.

Subsequently, he sexually exploited her several times again by blackmailing that he would reveal the incident to her husband.

Later, Lijeesh raped her by threatening that he would make the incident public. Following whichthe woman approached the police and filed a complaint.