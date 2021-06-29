STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After defeating Covid, Panchayat member all praise for Idukki MCH doctors, staff

Murukayya had actively taken part in the local body election campaigning.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:06 AM

 V Murukayya

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: After three harrowing weeks battling Covid at the Idukki Medical College Hospital, 52-year-old V Murukayya, who is the member of ward 6 of Kanthalloor grama panchayat is slowly back with his social activities. Though he is yet to regain full strength, he is grateful for the support he continues to receive from the healthcare staff.Admitted on January 1, Murukayya was one among the potentially risky Covid patients admitted in the Idukki MCH this year.

Murukayya had actively taken part in the local body election campaigning. A few days after the election results were announced, he felt something was not right. He began to feel fatigue, sore  throat and had a mild fever. He had a nagging feeling that he could have contracted Covid and went to a testing centre in Kanthalloor. The infection was confirmed.

Although Murukayya was initially shifted to the quarantine centre at Idukki MCH, his condition worsened and was put on oxygen support in theICU due to severe breathing difficulties. He continued in the ICU for 16 days along with 17 other critically ill patients.Hospital policy prohibited visitors, but Murukayya said he found comfort making video calls to his wife, son and two daughters at their house in Kovilkadavu.

“I  had a great team of doctors and friendly nursing staff. Although I had severe breathing difficulties, fortunately, I never required ventilator support,” he said.As his condition improved, doctors gradually decreased the amount of oxygen supply and then discharged him from ICU. After four more days of treatment in the ward, Murukayya was discharged on January 21.Doctors, nurses and Covid follow-up team call Murukayya several times each week to check on his progress. His health is improving and he hopes to take up developmental activities for people belonging to his ward in the days to come.

Idukki MCH COVID 19 Panchayat member
